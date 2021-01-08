Timothy Thatcher’s ‘Injury’ Is Reportedly Only For Storyline

Earlier this week WWE claimed that Timothy Thatcher has suffered an injury, but thankfully that is reportedly only a storyline injury.

Thatcher was originally scheduled to compete at WWE NXT’s New Years Evil earlier this week in a Fight Pit match against his current rival, Tommaso Ciampa. However, WWE pulled the match from the show, claiming that Thatcher is currently injured.

However, according to a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, that injury is only being done for storyline purposes, and Thatcher is actually perfectly fine. WWE simply wanted to move the Fight Pit match to a different time, and the match is scheduled to happen

The two men have been feuding for several months now, with Ciampa stepping up to Thatcher’s bullying tactics. The two men did go one on one at WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames where Ciampa picked up the win in a very physical battle.