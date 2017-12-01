WWE has released the following video, featuring Byron Saxton announcing three big Title Matches for WWE Clash of Champions, taking place on December 17th.

AJ Styles vs Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title has already been announced, and joining that title bout will be the following matches:

-Charlotte Flair vs Natalya for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title

-Baron Corbin vs Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat match for the United States Title

-The Usos vs The New Day vs Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

WWE Clash of Champions airs live from The TD Center in Boston, Massachusettes, and ProWrestling.com will be presenting complete, LIVE coverage of the PPV on December 17th.