Women’s Legend To Put Career On The Line At IMPACT Hardcore Justice, Weapons Match Added

The first two matches have been announced for the IMPACT Plus Hardcore Justice event on Saturday, April 10.

Jazz will put her career on the line in a Knockouts Championship match against Deonna Purrazzo. Jazz offered the highest of stakes after Tommy Dreamer suggested the Hardcore Justice card needed an “ultimate jeopardy” stipulation.

If Jazz loses, this will likely mark the end of her current IMPACT run.

Additionally, six Knockouts will compete in a Weapons scramble to determine the new Knockouts Title number one contender. Jordynne Grace, Havok, Susan, Tenille Dashwood, Rosemary, and Alisha Edwards will all compete.

The winner of that bout will go on to challenge for the Knockouts Championship at Rebellion on April 25.

IMPACT Hardcore Justice Match Card

Knockouts Title vs. Career Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jazz

Knockouts Weapons #1 Contender’s Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards