Women’s Legend To Put Career On The Line At IMPACT Hardcore Justice, Weapons Match Added
The first two matches have been announced for the IMPACT Plus Hardcore Justice event on Saturday, April 10.
Jazz will put her career on the line in a Knockouts Championship match against Deonna Purrazzo. Jazz offered the highest of stakes after Tommy Dreamer suggested the Hardcore Justice card needed an “ultimate jeopardy” stipulation.
If Jazz loses, this will likely mark the end of her current IMPACT run.
.@Phenom_Jazz is going to put her career on the line against @DeonnaPurrazzo at #HardcoreJustice with the Knockouts Title on the line. #IMPACTonAXSTV @THETOMMYDREAMER pic.twitter.com/vBaLeEad05
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2021
Additionally, six Knockouts will compete in a Weapons scramble to determine the new Knockouts Title number one contender. Jordynne Grace, Havok, Susan, Tenille Dashwood, Rosemary, and Alisha Edwards will all compete.
The winner of that bout will go on to challenge for the Knockouts Championship at Rebellion on April 25.
BREAKING: @JordynneGrace, @realsuyung, @TenilleDashwood, @FearHavok, @WeAreRosemary and @MrsAIPAlisha will face off in a Number 1 Contenders Weapons Match on April 10th at #HardcoreJustice! pic.twitter.com/HbJcEtFgMx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2021
IMPACT Hardcore Justice Match Card
Knockouts Title vs. Career Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jazz
Knockouts Weapons #1 Contender’s Match
Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards
‘Wildcat’ Chris Harris Returns To IMPACT Wrestling For James Storm’s 1000th Match
“The Cowboy” James Storm wrestled his 1,000th match in an IMPACT Wrestling ring this Tuesday night, defeating career rival Eric Young in a main event match that inevitably descended into a wild eight-way brawl.
Storm was accompanied to the ring by fellow TNA tag team legend Chris Sabin and rapidly rising star Jake Something. In order to combat outside interference from EY’s faction Violent By Design, the group brought along a special surprise — “Wildcat” Chris Harris!
Both Storm and Harris worked the very first TNA weekly pay-per-view in 2002. On week two they were put together as a tag team called America’s Most Wanted, immediately pushed to the top of the division. The two went on to win the NWA World Tag Team Championships together six times between 2002 and 2006.
Storm dedicated his 1,000th match to departed TNA Wrestling co-founder Bob Ryder, who is credited with creating America’s Most Wanted and getting behind the team creatively.
“The Cowboy” was a mainstay and top figure in IMPACT since its inception in 2002 through 2017. He is an 8-time NWA World Tag Team Champion, a 7-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champion, former NWA National Champion, TNA King of the Ring Champion and TNA World Heavyweight Champion.
Big Kenny Omega Match To Headline IMPACT Wrestling’s Move To Thursday Night
A huge six-man tag team match has been announced for IMPACT Wrestling’s return to Thursday nights.
In a preview for the main event at IMPACT Rebellion, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will team up with the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson on Thursday, April 8. The trio will take on IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack.
Omega and Swann will collide on Sunday, April 25 in a winner-take-all Title vs. Title match live on pay-per-view. The Bullet Club boys ambushed Swann and Willie Mack backstage this week on IMPACT Wrestling television, but Eddie Edwards made the save.
IMPACT is moving back to Thursday nights as WWE NXT officially announced this week that the black-and-yellow brand will be moving over to Tuesdays, ending the so-called “Wednesday Night Wars” with AEW Dynamite.
IMPACT moves to Thursdays at 8pm ET on @AXSTV starting on April 8th and we have an INCREDIBLE main event in store. @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX, @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG will face IMPACT World Champion @GottaGetSwann, @TheEddieEdwards and @Willie_Mack! pic.twitter.com/gppKjrIod3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2021
3/30 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Eric Young vs James Storm, Kenny Omega Ambushes Swann & Friends
IMPACT Wrestling Results
March 30, 2021
* * *
Non-Title Match
Fire n Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) def. Havok & Nevaeh
Havok crushed Hogan with a stiff looking boot to the chest out of the gate, tossing the champion around with ease. Nevaeh came in with a backbreaker and a running neckbreaker. Dominance from the challengers early on. Steelz eventually got the tag and kicked Havok in the head about a dozen times, before slapping on a chinlock. Hogan came back in and continued the chinlock, driving knees into her opponent’s back. Wash, rinse, repeat. Havok rallied and tossed Steelz across the ring with a fallaway slam, tagging in Nevaeh. She ran right into a Codebreaker, but the champs didn’t see Havok tag herself back in, catching Steelz with a thunderous powerbomb. Hogan and Steelz double teamed Havok with a series of rapid fire kicks, setting up Hogan to get the win with a big diving splash.
More frustration out of Havok and Nevaeh after the match. They just got back on the same page in recent weeks after failing to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championships and other recent losses drove a wedge between them. They hugged it out here, but as soon as Havok turned around Nevaeh attacked her and hit her headlock driver variation on Sister Abigail.
Backstage
“The Cowboy” James Storm was interviewed about his 1,000th match in an IMPACT ring tonight. He dedicated the performance to the late Bob Ryder, who gave him and a kid called Chris Harris a chance when nobody else would. Chris Sabin and Jake Something showed up and congratulated Storm, before bringing in a special surprise for the occasion… “Wildcat” Chris Harris! The former tag team partners stared each other down before embracing and walking out together.
Deonna Purrazzo bragged about beating up Jazz last week. Susan wasn’t satisfied and called Jazz reckless for what she did to Kimber Lee, who still wasn’t with them this week. The women’s legend showed up and beat the hell out of Susan, hitting her in the face with a trash can. Deonna ran for the hills.
