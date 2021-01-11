TJ Wilson Claims Bayley Is The Most Improved Wrestler He’s Ever Seen

After Bayley discussed how much he has helped her career, TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) has showered some major praise onto the Role Model.

TJ has been working backstage with WWE for a while now since his career-ending injury, and Bayley revealed on her Broken Skull Sessions episode that he is very hands-on with the women’s matches.

She praised Wilson when asked about who compliments her and helps with her work by saying:

“The first person that comes to mind, TJ Wilson is a producer who we are so lucky to have. He helps all the women’s matches, most of the women’s matches but I’ve been so lucky to work with him so closely this year. He’s such a wrestling genius and watches it and picks everything apart and knows everything. He’s the one who points things out that I do. He’s the one who points things out that I do, he will always watch the matches back before I do, “when you did this, that was awesome, when you did this, that was great,” so then I watch for those things so I know I did that good, I’m going to keep doing that. He’s probably the one who compliments me the most, to be honest and he’s proud of the work I’ve done this year and that makes me so happy.

TJ saw a clip of the interview and took to social media to praise Bayley, revealing that she is the most improved wrestler he has ever seen, adding that it is inspiring to be around.

Mannnnnn, I have nothing but love in my heart when it comes to @itsBayleyWWE I’ve told her personally and I’ll publicly say it-she’s the most improved wrestler I’ve ever seen in front of my eyes. It’s incredibly inspiring to see and highly contagious to be around https://t.co/BFa4qS7EsL — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) January 11, 2021

