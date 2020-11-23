TJP Reveals What He Told Vince McMahon Before Leaving WWE

TJP recently revealed what he told Vince McMahon prior to him leaving WWE, being incredibly open with the WWE Chairman.

During a recent interview with ALL Real Wrestling Podcast, the former Cruiserweight Classic Tournament winner and Cruiserweight Champion reveals what he told Vince before leaving.

TJP confessed to Vince that he didn’t want to be there anymore, telling Vince that he was wasting his money by paying him.

“I was wanting to leave WWE. I had told them a year before that that it was my primary note. Well my primary note was that I felt like I was unhappy, but like, I wasn’t contributing anymore. I didn’t want to waste resources to Vince and to the company, and I told him, I said, ‘Look, I’m wasting your money. I don’t want to waste your time, and I’m not happy.’ I’m not the type of person that is complacent that way.”

TJP even admitted that he initially turned down WWE when the first CWC offer came to him, with William Regal convincing him to take part.