TNA Legends End The North’s Record Reign As IMPACT World Tag Team Champions

The record-breaking reign of terror has come to an end.

For more than a year Ethan Page and Josh Alexander have dominated the IMPACT Wrestling tag team division, but it only took one night for the entire empire to come crashing down.

The duo were finally dethroned by a pair of returning TNA legends – Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin – who surprised the world this past Saturday at Slammiversary, returning to answer an open challenge issued by The Rascalz.

The North held the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships for 383 days, longer than any other title holder in the company’s history. Throughout their run, the Canadian national treasures defeated some of the best tag teams in the world, both on IMPACT television and on the independent scene.

That list includes names like Santana and Ortiz, The Rascalz, The Besties (Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett), Rich Swann and Willie Mack, Eddie Edwards and Naomichi Marufuji, and most recently the violently random collection of Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan.