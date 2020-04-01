TNA On AXS TV RESULTS (3/31) Scott Steiner, Kid Kash, Rhino, Memories & More

March 31st, 2020

TNA on AXS TV

The original TNA Cross The Line intro segues into a poetic montage about TNA’s history. The old TNA Impact introduction plays. Dave Penzer & Scott D’Amore on commentary.

Hernandez vs. Chase Stevens

They trade blows. Hernandez hits a headbutt. Stevens fights out of a Cross Powerbomb. Stevens slams Hernandez. Hernandez hits a slingshot shoulder tackle. Stevens takes back momentum and gets Hernandez on the top rope. Stevens hits a Superplex for a nearfall.

Hernandez fights back and hits The Border Toss for the pinfall in 2:03.

WINNER: Hernandez

A video highlights the TNA Knockout division, and how it ignited the Women’s Evolution. Backstage, Jimmy Jacobs interviews Gail Kim. Gail Kim teases the Knockout Gauntlet at TNA: No Place Like Home that is not going to happen.

After the commercial, the Ultimate X Match at TNA: No Place Like Home that isn’t happening is hyped up.

Backstage, Ace Austin talks about Ultimate X.

