TNA On AXS TV RESULTS (3/31) Scott Steiner, Kid Kash, Rhino, Memories & More

March 31st, 2020
TNA on AXS TV
The original TNA Cross The Line intro segues into a poetic montage about TNA’s history. The old TNA Impact introduction plays. Dave Penzer & Scott D’Amore on commentary.
Hernandez vs. Chase Stevens
They trade blows. Hernandez hits a headbutt. Stevens fights out of a Cross Powerbomb. Stevens slams Hernandez. Hernandez hits a slingshot shoulder tackle. Stevens takes back momentum and gets Hernandez on the top rope. Stevens hits a Superplex for a nearfall.
Hernandez fights back and hits The Border Toss for the pinfall in 2:03.
WINNER: Hernandez
A video highlights the TNA Knockout division, and how it ignited the Women’s Evolution. Backstage, Jimmy Jacobs interviews Gail Kim. Gail Kim teases the Knockout Gauntlet at TNA: No Place Like Home that is not going to happen.
After the commercial, the Ultimate X Match at TNA: No Place Like Home that isn’t happening is hyped up.
Backstage, Ace Austin talks about Ultimate X.
