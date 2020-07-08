TNA World Title Match Added To IMPACT Slammiversary, Updated Lineup

The jury is still out on whether or not the TNA World Heavyweight Championship is an actually recognized title belt, but that’s not stopping Moose from defending it at the promotion’s second biggest pay-per-view event of the year!

Moose will defend the resurrected title at next weekend’s Slammiversary event, going up against the “Innovator of Violence” Tommy Dreamer.

The ECW legend was busted open during a scuffle between the two recently, after which Dreamer claimed the big man had no heart or passion for anything, including his time in the NFL and as a professional wrestler.

This Tuesday night, he jokingly said that he had spoken with the old TNA Championship Committee who had made him the new #1 contender to the world title. When Moose pointed out that the committee no longer exists, Dreamer added that technically neither does the belt itself.

* * * * *

IMPACT World Championship Match

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. TBA

X-Division Championship Match

Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey

Knockouts Championship Match

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Knockouts #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nevaeah vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung/Susie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Madison Rayne

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match

The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match

Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer