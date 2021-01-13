AEW
TNT Announces First Ever AEW Dynamite Awards, Celebrities Announced As Presenters
All Elite Wrestling has announced the first ever AEW Dynamite Awards, celebrating the best moments and stars of 2020. The show will be produced by TNT and streams exclusively on the Bleacher Report app on Wednesday, January 27 at 7:00 PM ET.
A whole panel of special guests have been invited to present awards virtually including Shaquille O’Neal, which should be interesting given his recent history with the Rhodes family, Chael Sonnen, Ron Funches, and more.
TNT has created a page at AEWAwards.com to cast your votes.
Press Release:
TNT to Produce First Annual “AEW Dynamite Awards” Distributed Exclusively on Bleacher Report
New Awards Show Celebrates AEW Stars and Top Moments on Jan. 27 via Livestream on the Bleacher Report App
January 13, 2021 – TNT and Bleacher Report announced today the first annual “AEW
Dynamite Awards,” a new awards show honoring the top AEW stars and viral moments of
the past year. The show will livestream on Wednesday, January 27, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT,
exclusively on the Bleacher Report app.
Starting today, fans can vote for their favorites in a variety of categories – including Best
Moment on the Mic, Biggest Surprise, Breakout Star and Biggest Beatdown – by visiting
www.AEWAwards.com.
Shaquille O’Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin
Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp are among the
virtual award presenters.
The B/R app’s AEW stream is home to an active fan base reaching nearly 150,000 subscribers
each month. During the “AEW Dynamite Awards,” fans will be able to post and comment in
real-time as awards are announced. The event will also be supported and promoted across
B/R social channels – the #1 most engaged sports media brand on Twitter, Facebook, and
Instagram. The show will also be available on TNT’s YouTube channel and AEW’s social
channels following the event.
The first annual “AEW Dynamite Awards” nominees:
Best Moment on the Mic:
• MJF “We Deserve Better” Speech
• Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match
• Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation
• Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill
• Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho
Biggest Surprise:
• Matt Hardy’s Debut
• Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody
• Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One
• Sting’s AEW Debut
• Miro revealed as Best Man
Breakout Star – Male:
• Orange Cassidy
• Darby Allin
• Eddie Kingston
• John Silver
Breakout Star – Female:
• Hikaru Shida
• Anna Jay
• Tay Conti
• Big Swole
• Penelope Ford
Biggest Beatdown:
• Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy
• Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family
• Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables
• Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley
• The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl
High Flyer Award:
• Rey Fenix
• Marq Quen
• Nick Jackson
• PAC
Hardest Moment to Clean Up After:
• Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle
• The Parking Lot Brawl
• The Bunkhouse Match
• Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker
Biggest WTF Moment
• Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault
• Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart
• Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW
• Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
• Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing
LOL Award
• Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair
• Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone
• Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool
• Inner Circle Vegas Trip
Best Twitter Follow
• MJF
• Orange Cassidy
• Dr. Britt Baker
• Nyla Rose
Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year
• Stadium Stampede
• Moxley wins AEW Championship
• Shida wins AEW Women’s Championship
• Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks
• Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody
• The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title
AEW
AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – LIVE NOW: TNT TITLE & NWA WOMEN’S TITLE DEFENSES, THE ELITE IN ACTION, MORE!
It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite! Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
AEW DYNAMITE: NEW YEARS SMASH II RESULTS
JANUARY 13, 2021
Refresh for updates.
AEW
AEW DARK Video & Results: Dark Order In Ten-Man Tag Match, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Serene Deeb In Action
Check out this week’s episode of AEW DARK above.
Announced for the show:
- Dark Order vs. Shawn Dean, Zack Clayton, Adam Priest, Danny Limelight & Vary Morales
- Baron Black & Nick Comoroto vs. Bear Country
- Chaos Project vs. Top Flight
- Tay Conti vs. Marti Daniels
- Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price
- Anna Jay vs. Alex Gracia
- Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. KC Navarro & El Australiano
- RYZIN & Fuego Del Sol vs. Jurassic Express
- Louie Valle vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Varsity Blondes vs. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow
- Red Velvet vs. Leva Bates
- Mike Verna vs. Ricky Starks
AEW DARK airs on YouTube every Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET. We’ll get this page updated with results as they become available throughout the evening.
AEW
Don Callis Reveals How Long He & Kenny Omega Have Wanted The Bullet Club Reunion
The Bullet Club reunion which ended AEW Dynamite last week certainly got the world talking, but Don Callis has revealed how long he and Kenny Omega have wanted it to happen for.
Omega and Callis have been working together since the AEW Winter Is Coming event where The Cleaner became the AEW World Champion, and since that point, the two men have been running roughshot in both AEW and IMPACT.
Last week after Omega and The Good Brothers beat up Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks made their way out, initially seemingly to calm down the situation. However, the AEW Tag Team Championsonle ended up helping them and reuniting with a “too sweet.”
This was the first time that these five men have all been together since 2016 when Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows left New Japan Pro Wrestling to sign with WWE.
When speaking to David Penzer on Sitting Ringside, Don Callis spoke about how things all came together and how he and Omega have been talking about this since 2019.
“Kenny and I don’t come up with plans day-to-day. This whole thing that happened was visualized by us over one year ago, over the Christmas holiday in 2019. It played out exactly as we had envisioned and discussed it. While it was a huge surprise for people in the industry, for us it was just the culmination of things we’ve been talking about for some time. Things are not over yet,” said Callis. (h/t to Fightful.com for the transcription)
