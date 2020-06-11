All Elite Wrestling has officially confirmed that Cody Rhodes will defend the TNT Championship against Jake Hager at AEW Fyter Fest, a two-part television special set to take place July 1 and 8.

Hager confronted the “American Nightmare” after a successful defense against Marq Quen on Dynamite this Wednesday night, resulting in a giant brawl between Rhodes, Private Party, Matt Hardy and The Inner Circle.

A note about the AEW World Tag Team Championship match as well. Chuck Taylor and Trent are currently the #1 contenders, but they have agreed to put that right on the line when they face Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara next Wednesday night.

This has not been confirmed, but it’s looking like FTR vs. The Young Bucks will also take place at Fyter Fest. They also teased Omega and Hangman in that mess, so it’s also possible they’ll work out something else and hold off on the big confrontation until ALL OUT.

AEW World Championship Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Hangman Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. Best Friends

TNT Championship Match

Cody (c) vs. Jake Hager