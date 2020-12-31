The current incarnation of the TNT Championship has been retired, and an in unprecedented show of love and support, the belt will rest over the shoulder of Mr. Brodie Lee and his family forever.

All Elite Wrestling held a special tribute to “The Exalted One” this Wednesday night on Dynamite, featuring emotional tributes from numerous stars and champions on the roster, as well as five matches specifically booked around The Dark Order.

In the show’s closing moments, AEW President Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes accompanied Brodie’s wife Amanda Huber and their eight-year-old son to the ring. Brodie Jr. placed his father’s wrestling boots in the center of the ring, and was presented with the same TNT Championship belt that his father won and lost to the “American Nightmare”.

Tony Schiavone later clarified the situation on the Dynamite post-show, stating that Brodie Jr. was given the legitimate, official TNT Championship and that specific version of the belt has now been retired.

AEW will have to create a new belt going forward, as Darby Allin is still the current reigning champion. Whether that belt will look the same as the red and gold we have come to love, or if they will redesign a completely new take remains to be seen.