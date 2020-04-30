TNT Championship Tournament Finals Official For AEW Double Or Nothing

It’s official, the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will battle the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer in the finals of the ongoing tournament to crown the first ever TNT Champion.

This is a fight that Archer and his newfound advisor Jake “The Snake” Roberts have wanted since arriving in All Elite Wrestling on day one. Roberts has repeatedly referred to Cody as “Caesar”, insinuating that he and his family were too scared to bring in real threats to their throne like him and his client, a former IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion.

Rhodes defeated Darby Allin in their third encounter in an AEW ring this Wednesday night on Dynamite to advance to the tournament finals. After the two fought to a time-limit draw in their first match, this puts Cody up 2-0-1 in the rivalry after a second consecutive win.

Meanwhile, in the show’s main event Archer fought “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes in an intense and physical brawl. Rhodes was bloodied early into the match, and by the end had taken such a beating that his family and support system came to ringside, threatening to throw in the towel.

Cody meets Archer to crown the first ever TNT Championship at AEW Double or Nothing, on Saturday, May 23rd live on pay-per-view.