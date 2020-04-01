TNT Championship Tournament Preview Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a big tag team match for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. In a preview for the upcoming TNT Championship tournament, the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin will team up to take on their first round opponents Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara.

The second half of the tournament bracket will be announced on tonight’s show. Also set for Dynamite is a singles match between Kenny Omega and Trent, as well as the highly anticipated in-ring debut of Jake “The Snake” Roberts’ new client, the “Murderhawk” monster Lance Archer.