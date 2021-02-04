Connect with us

AEW

TNT Title Match, Cezar Bononi In Action & More Set For 2/10 AEW Dynamite

Published

1 hour ago

on

AEW has announced three matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite on February 10.

Notably, Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship against Joey Janela. Plus, former NXT star Cezar Bononi will compete in a tag team match also involving Cody Rhodes.


Below is the current lineup:

  • Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed
  • Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
  • Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin (c) for the AEW TNT Championship

KENTA Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacks Jon Moxley

Published

56 mins ago

on

Feb 3, 2021

By

KENTA made a surprise appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite to attack NJPW rival Jon Moxley.

The Beach Break main event saw Kenny Omega and Good Brothers defeat Rey Fenix, PAC, and Moxley in a six-man tag. After, Lance Archer cleared The Good Brothers out, leaving Moxley along with Omega.


Before Moxley could strike, a masked KENTA ran in, unmasked, and nailed the former AEW World Champion with a Go 2 Sleep.

Moxley will defend the IWGP United States Championship against KENTA at New Beginning USA on February 26.

Who knows what exactly this means for the AEW/Impact Wrestling/New Japan relationship. But one thing is for sure, business is picking up.

AEW

Shaquille O'Neal & Jade Cargill To Compete On 3/3 AEW Dynamite

Published

1 hour ago

on

Feb 3, 2021

By

A big mixed tag team match is set to take place on the final AEW Dynamite before Revolution.

It is now confirmed that Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet will take on the team of Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill on March 3.


The match has been building for a few months since Cargill debuted on Dynamite in November. Shaq’s involvement has brought extra attention to All Elite, which will likely help pop a rating on the go-home to Revolution.

Shaq last competed in a wrestling ring in 2016 during the WrestleMania 32 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

AEW

16 Participants Announced For AEW Women's Championship Eliminator Tournament

Published

2 hours ago

on

Feb 3, 2021

By

AEW has announced the complete field for the 16-woman AEW Women’s Championship eliminator tournament.

On the Japanese side of the bracket are:


  • Aja Kong
  • Yuka Sakazaki
  • Veny
  • Emi Sakura
  • Ryo Mizunami
  • Mei Suruga
  • Rin Kadokura
  • Maki Itoh

And on the American side of the bracket:

  • Serena Deeb
  • Riho
  • Britt Baker
  • Tay Conti
  • Thunder Rosa
  • Nyla Rose
  • Anna Jay
  • Leyla Hirsch

AEW previously announced Deeb vs. Riho for the first round, so it remains to be seen if the participant announcements line up with the bracket placements.

The winner of the eliminator tournament will go on to challenge Hikura Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at a later date.

