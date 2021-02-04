TNT Title Match, Cezar Bononi In Action & More Set For 2/10 AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced three matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite on February 10.

Notably, Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship against Joey Janela. Plus, former NXT star Cezar Bononi will compete in a tag team match also involving Cody Rhodes.

Below is the current lineup:

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed

Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi

Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin (c) for the AEW TNT Championship

NEXT WEEK the TNT championship is on the line as @JANELABABY takes on the champion @DarbyAllin! pic.twitter.com/DYYAzJsvT5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021

