Today's WWE TLC Schedule: Kickoff Show, Greatest Matches, The Bump, New WWE Network Content
Here’s the schedule for today.
A long playlist of Tables, Ladders & Chairs matches from the annual pay-per-view will be airing on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter starting at 11:00 AM ET.
The official Spanish pre-show “La Previa” will air at 3:00 PM ET on the WWE Network and WWE Espanol digital platforms.
A special WWE TLC episode of The Bump airs at 4:00 PM ET on the WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube. Kayla Braxton and her crew will host. Special guests include The Miz, Natalya, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and Beth Phoenix.
The official WWE TLC Kickoff Show begins at 6:00 PM ET and will air as always on the WWE Network and all major digital platforms including TikTok. I don’t know why you’d want to watch a kickoff on TikTok, but I guess the option is there. A match has not yet been announced for the kickoff show, nor have the panelists.
And of course, the actual WWE TLC pay-per-view will air on the WWE Network starting at 7:00 PM ET. The show will be headlined by a pair of Tables, Ladders & Chairs matches, as Kevin Owens challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal title, and AJ Styles challenges Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.
A 12-minute special look at the upcoming “WWE Icons” documentary series will air immediately following the pay-per-view. The series will chronicle the lives and careers of several wrestling legends including Rob Van Dam, the British Bulldog, Lex Luger, Yokozuna and Beth Phoenix.
In addition, the brand new episode of “WWE Chronicle” featuring Kevin Owens and the new “WWE Untold” on Goldberg’s iconic WCW streak have already been added to the WWE Network for on-demand viewing.
WWE News: Kevin Owens On Universal Title Regrets, Boot Camp Match, Hardy Performs & More
Top 10 Smackdown Moments
Below are the top ten moments from this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FS1. Universal Champion Roman Reigns and number one contender Kevin Owens topped the list in their multiple segments setting up Sunday’s world title match at WWE TLC.
Free Matches
- Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor, WWE NXT (Dec. 18, 2019)
- Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. LayCool, WWE TLC 2010
- The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt, WWE TLC 2019
Hardy Performs At TTTT
WWE has somewhat randomly uploaded Hardy’s musical performance from the recent 2020 Tribute to the Troops event. The artist performed his song “Rednecker” at the ThunderDome earlier this month. No word on why they waited a few weeks to upload this particular part of the show.
Boot Camp Match
Years before DX got back together, Triple H and Shawn Michaels battled in a Boot Camp Match at the 2005 WWE Tribute to the Troops special in Bagram, Afghanistan.
WWE Chronicle Preview: Kevin Owens
A brand new episode of WWE Chronicle featuring Kevin Owens drops on the WWE Network this Sunday ahead of his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. Owens discusses the disappointment he had over his first Universal title run, as he was so concerned over his performance and making it great that he never enjoyed any of it.
Editorials
Possible Matches & Wild Speculation To Fill Out The Rest Of The WWE TLC Card
There are at present six matches official for this Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. That leaves plenty of room for wild speculation, coming off a card with eight matches in 2019, and a whopping 12 matches in 2018, including their respective kickoff shows.
Before we get to what might be added to WWE’s last major show of the year, let’s take a look at what we know for sure is taking place this weekend at the ThunderDome.
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020
TLC Match for the WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
TLC Match for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Firefly Inferno Match
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD
With Asuka involved in the tag team title picture once again, the Raw Women’s Championship will more than likely not be on the line. That’s certainly a shame given that the belt hasn’t been properly defended on pay-per-view since Clash of Champions, followed by Asuka being left off Hell in a Cell altogether and then losing to Sasha Banks at Survivor Series.
Bobby Lashley could defend the United States Championship this weekend, with Jeff Hardy up at the plate, and Riddle on deck. Riddle’s beef has more or less been with MVP and the Hurt Business as a whole. This one feels unlikely to me. There’s obviously a bigger match coming, possibly on Raw or at the Rumble, but at this point announcing it for TLC in the 11th hour comes across as an afterthought, doing more harm than good.
Sticking with the Raw brand, there’s a couple smaller scenarios that could make for a solid pre-show match or something to break up the bigger title bouts on the card.
Sheamus has unfinished business with AJ Styles’ big ass bodyguard Omos. He’s also been mixed up in The Miz and John Morrison, who are all but insufferable together right up until the bell rings. I could see an impromptu tag team match giving both Sheamus and Keith Lee an opportunity to get their win back.
Keep an eye out for Elias. He returned with a reborn Jaxson Ryker this week, and while that’s just about the only thing that could ever make me not want to see Elias on my television, WWE is generally pretty good about getting him on the card even if it’s just a segment and not a match.
Let’s move on to the Smackdown side.
I was mildly surprised when WWE did not announce Sami Zayn vs. Big E for the Intercontinental Championship during Smackdown. Then again, with the show airing on FS1 instead of FOX this week, maybe they figured making the announcement on social media would have the same effect.
The Street Profits retained their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on Friday night, but Montez Ford showed that the dynamic duo isn’t above using underhanded means to get the job done. They left the door wide open to an immediate rematch, and WWE could easily slap a stipulation like a Tables Match on to make sure that the… good guys don’t cheat again? I don’t know. I don’t want to think about it anymore.
Speaking of cheating, Bayley used a good old-fashioned eye rake to score an otherwise hard-fought victory over Bianca Belair on Smackdown. This wasn’t quite the match I wanted it to be for a first-time occurance, but they also told a good story. Bayley mocked Belair relentlessly throughout the match and was constantly punished for it. She was inches away from losing. If booked well, their second match should be psychologically different. That said, I also don’t think there’s a reason to immediately rebound into a rubber match 48 hours later. These two are good together, and they’ll find their chemistry in the ring. Bianca needs to do something to make Bayley give her the rematch, because that’s the type of heel she is. This is a WrestleMania match if they do it right, and part of that entails not running it twice in three days.
As for potential filler for the TLC card, Billie Kay has been all over the place on the blue brand ever since the WWE Draft. She’s offered her resume to all kinds of people, even trying to score a spot on the Smackdown announce team. Recent she found herself looking for a tag team partner to prove herself against the Riott Squad. Week one saw her and Natalya take a quick loss, and this week Billie and a returning Tamina didn’t do a whole lot better. They’re running out of ammunition quickly though. As in, unless Mickie James is available there’s literally no one left in the division. So maybe this is less of a possibility than previously anticipated.
There’s also Otis, who scored a shockingly quick win over three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, five-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, two-time NXT Champion and former Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. If it makes you feel any better, the win was played off as a gag to further a partnership with Chad Gable that, if it lasts any longer than a week or two, will make the big man look like a moron. Anyways…
Just to recap, here’s the WWE TLC match card updated with the most likely additions:
Sheamus & Keith Lee vs. The Miz & John Morrison
Whatever happens we’ll keep you updated throughout the weekend, as we’re sure to get at least one or two more additions to this show. Join us for live coverage of WWE TLC this Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
WWE Superstar & Former Tough Enough Winner Expecting Another Child
WWE Superstar Wesley Blake and his wife announced today that they are expecting a third child. He revealed the happy news on social media with a photo shoot themed around Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas.
The former Forgotten Son is married to Sara Lee, one of the two winners of the 2015 WWE Tough Enough competition. She was chosen by fan vote and received a one year $250,000 contract, but was released by the company in 2016.
It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes or bags. Our hearts grew 3x times the size when we found out about baby #3 on the way. ❤️💚👶🏻Due July 2021 #HappyHolidays #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/AgwMPYdHU3
— Wesley Blake (@TheWWEBlake) December 18, 2020
Wesley Blake has been with WWE since 2013, among the very first recruits at the newly opened Performance Center. He and Buddy Murphy went on to win the NXT Tag Team Championships. For the last three years he has been teaming with Steve Cutler, previously as the Forgotten Sons, and most recently as the hired guns protecting King Baron Corbin on Smackdown.
