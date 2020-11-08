Tom Lawlor Confirms He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Unfortunately, MLW’s Tom Lawlor has confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus recently, providing an update on his situation.

The former MLW World Heavyweight Champion noted that he has tested positive, but added that he will be undergoing more tests in the future to check on his status. However, for now, Lawlor has pulled out of certain commitments moving forwards to protect himself and others.

It is currently unknown whether or not Lawlor was part of the recent MLW The Restart tapings, which saw three nights of MLW tapings take place with 16 weeks of TV taped.