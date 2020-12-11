Tom “Zeus” Lister Dies At 62, WWE Issues Statement

Tom “Tiny” Lister, better known to WWE fans as “Zeus,” has died at the age of 62.

According to TMZ, Lister was found unconscious at his Los Angeles apartment, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. A cause of death has not officially been ruled, though Variety reports he was displaying COVID-19 symptoms recently.

Zeus was the antagonist opposite of Hulk Hogan in the first WWE film, No Holds Barred. Zeus went on to team with “Macho Man” Randy Savage to face Hogan and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake at SummerSlam 1989.

WWE issued the following on dot com:

“WWE is saddened to learn that Tom “Tiny” Lister, known as Zeus to the WWE Universe, passed away today at age 62. Zeus first entered the squared circle opposite Hulk Hogan in the 1989 film “No Holds Barred.” The rivalry extended beyond the big screen, as The Human Wrecking Machine quickly formed a common bond with “Macho Man” Randy Savage in their shared quest to take down The Immortal One. Zeus & Savage battled Hogan & Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake in the main event of SummerSlam 1989. One of Zeus’ most memorable moments came at Survivor Series 1989 as part of Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team, when The Human Wrecking Machine got the better of The Hulkster in an impressive display of strength. Lister famously portrayed the daunting Deebo in the classic “Friday” and “Next Friday” movies, as well as roles in “The Fifth Element,” “The Dark Knight,” and “Zootopia.” WWE extends its condolences to Lister’s family, friends and fans.”

ProWrestling.com sends it condolences to Lister’s family, friends, and fans.