Tommaso Ciampa Doesn’t Think It’s Good To Have NXT Wrestlers In The Crowd

WWE changed things up this week by having WWE NXT Superstars fill the Performance Center (with social distancing,) to provide crowds for WWE’s shows. While most wrestling fans have really enjoyed having some atmosphere back, Tommaso Ciampa has questioned the decision.

Ciampa spoke with CBS New York about how everyone is just trying to work out what is the best way to go through things at the moment.

“I don’t know. I just feel like there’s no rights and wrongs. It doesn’t feel like there’s any right or wrong to anything. Everybody’s just trying. We’re just trying to give the best product we can give while abiding by guidelines, and keeping people safe and healthy, and giving people the next thing in entertainment. So I don’t know what’s right or wrong.”

Ciampa used the cinematic matches as an example, with some fans loving them and others not so much, with everyone having different opinions.

He continued, “You know, cinematic sounds really cool. Too much cinematic seems bad. It’s crazy to me. It’s just like, they don’t have really long matches. It’s just, there’s so many directions, and there’s just, at the end of the day, it’s exactly what wrestling is. It’s flavors and ice cream and opinions. And I think some people are going to be like, ‘oh yeah, this is great.’ And other people that are going to be like, ‘oh no, I don’t like this because I saw Shotzi [Blackheart], and she shouldn’t be there.’”

Ciampa gave his thoughts on NXT wrestlers being in the crowd and he admitted that he doesn’t think it’s a good idea. However, it isn’t from a safety perspective he’s worried, but because it devalues NXT as he doesn’t expect to see Raw or SmackDown wrestlers used as fans.

“Having people who are on NXT, if I’m being completely honest with you, I don’t think that sounds like a good idea. I wouldn’t expect to see people from Raw or SmackDown in the NXT crowd come Wednesday night. And I don’t think you should see any NXT talent in the crowd come Monday night or Friday night. It doesn’t seem right. [Performance Center] guys, people who are students trying to figure this out? Sure. That makes perfect sense to me. You want to put them through the COVID test and all that, and give them that experience? That’s great. But people who we’re trying to build as Superstars, maybe we just keep them in front of the camera,” he said.