Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano Will End Their Rivalry In Two Weeks

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will finally end their storied rivalry with one final match, to take place in an empty building. Yes, I’m aware that technically every wrestler is currently competing in empty buildings – I mean a different empty building.

Triple H returned to WWE NXT this Wednesday night after the two nearly destroyed the Performance Center in recent weeks trying to get their hands on one another.

The Game was understandably livid, and announced that he would find a location for them to end their saga once and for all – and if they don’t, they’ll both be fired from the black-and-yellow brand for good. That match will take place in just two weeks time.

Gargano vs. Ciampa was originally slated to be announced for NXT Takeover: Tampa, but with COVID-19 forcing the event’s cancellation, WWE will instead be rolling out those matches over the next few weeks.

The April 8 edition of the show will also feature a ladder match between six Superstars – Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green and one more TBD – with the winner receiving an NXT Women’s Championship opportunity at some point in the future.