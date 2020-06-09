Tommaso Ciampa & Randy Orton Have War Of Words On Social Media

Tommaso Ciampa and Randy Orton have gotten into an argument online this week following the Viper’s comments about NXT Takeover: In Your House.

When the PPV was over, Randy Orton claimed that he heard the show was great, mocking the wrestlers for slapping their legs by claiming he was doing the same for them.

However, the former NXT Champion quickly fired back by claiming that he uses Randy Orton’s matches to put his daughter to sleep at night.

My daughter has been having trouble sleeping. Luckily I found a remedy. Randy Orton matches. Better than NyQuil. Sincerely #AnEntireLockerRoomWhoBustedTheirAsses https://t.co/r2HN5TjwOY — BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) June 8, 2020

The Viper then responded once again by stating that he had hurt the feelings of a lockerroom leader of a wrestling school, asking when he can join the leg slap class to improve his own work.