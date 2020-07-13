Tommaso Ciampa Reflects On His Recent TV Absence & His Current Motivation

Tommaso Ciampa recently took to his Instagram to reveal his thoughts on his recent absence from WWE television and where his motivation is at right now.

Ciampa revealed that he isn’t currently injured and there is just no creative for him right now to feature on WWE NXT following his feud with Karrion Kross. He admitted there have been lots of lows for him since returning from injury, but he is now more motivated to get his career back on track.