Tommy Dreamer Cancels House Of Hardcore 58 Due To Coronavirus

Another wrestling event has fallen due to Coronavirus as Tommy Dreamer has confirmed that his House Of Hardcore 58 has now been canceled.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, but that is no longer the case. According to PWInsider, all events set for the 2300 Arena will no longer be happening until Ring of Honor’s Quest for Gold on April 24.

People who had tickets for House of Hardcore 58 are eligible for refunds at point of purchase.