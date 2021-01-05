Impact
Tommy Dreamer Says There Were Plans For Ace Austin To Win Impact World Title Twice
Former X-Division Champion Ace Austin recently appeared on Tommy Dreamer House of Hardcore podcast. During the interview, the two discussed how Impact had plans to put the World Championship on Austin two different times.
Dreamer explained that Austin was on track to win the World Title last year after winning the number one contender’s tournament while Tessa Blanchard was away. However, Trey returning from his concussion changed those plans.
“You have twice come so so close to becoming the champ. The first time was ‘he’s not ready.’ The second time it was when Trey got hurt, he got a concussion. We filmed two different finishes with you and Wentz. I told Wentz, from that performance, we got a singles star in Wentz. We were about to pull the trigger on making you the champ and had already put you with Fulton. It was all contingent on Trey being able to come back from his concussion. Trey coming back kind of screwed you from being champ,”
Austin would go on to be inserted in the five-way World Title main event at Slammiversary alongside Trey, Eddie Edwards, and eventually the returning Rich Swann and Eric Young.
Austin and Dreamer went on to discuss that Blanchard is considered the youngest World Champion at 24 years and 170 days old. Austin still has time to break the record as he turns 24 at the end February.
You can check out their conversation in the video below.
AEW
A Look Ahead At This Week’s Absolute Insane Week In Pro Wrestling
Welcome to 2021. It’s going to be a crazy week.
Monday, January 4
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 1
Bell Time: 2:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- New Japan Rambo
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
- IWGP Tag Title Match: Dangerous Tekkers (c) vs. G.O.D.
- IWGP U.S. Title Briefcase: KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Great O-Khan
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
- IWGP Double Title Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
WWE Monday Night Raw
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- Universal Title Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Keith Lee
- Legends Night
Tuesday, January 5
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 2
Bell Time: 3:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way
- IWGP Jr. Tag Title Match: Kanemaru & El Desperado (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
- NEVER Title Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
- SANADA vs. EVIL
- IWGP Jr. Title Match: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. TBD
- IWGP Double Title Match: TBD (c) vs. Jay White
AEW DARK
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
IMPACT Wrestling
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS TV or Twitch
- Knockouts Tag Tournament: Jordynne Grace & Jazz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
- Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
- Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young & Joe Doering
- 3-Minute Challenge: Moose vs. Matthew Palmer
Wednesday, January 6
NJPW New Year Dash
Bell Time: 4:30 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World
MLW Kings of Colosseum
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube, Fubu Sports or The Roku Channel
- National Title Match: Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
- Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
- Tag Team Title Match: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
- Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT
- AEW World Title Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix
- AEW Women’s Title Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon
- Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
- Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- NXT Title Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
- Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
- Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
- Cruiserweight Title Match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik
Friday, January 8
WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX
- Intercontinental Title Match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
- Smackdown Tag Title Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Saturday, January 9
IMPACT Wrestling: Genesis
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: IMPACT Plus or FITE
- I Quit Match: Willie Mack vs. Moose
- Super X-Cup: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
- Super X-Cup: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
- Super X-Cup: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
- Super X-Cup: KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian
- Super X-Cup Semifinals
- Super X-Cup Finals
Impact
Sami Callihan Reveals He’s Re-Signed With Impact Wrestling For Two Years
Sami Callihan welcomed 2021 by announcing on Twitter that he has re-signed with Impact Wrestling for two more years for “big money.” Had he not put the pen to paper, Callihan would have been a free agent on January 1.
Today marks when I WOULD have been a FREE AGENT.
I just RE-SIGNED with @IMPACTWRESTLING, 2 years for BIG money.
I got other offers…but I don’t give a damn.
This is MY company.
I made this company.
I will be champion again in 2021.#TheDRAW pic.twitter.com/Ylzr9DIf8s
— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) January 1, 2021
Callihan is a former Impact World Champion after joining the promotion in late 2017. “The Draw” will face long-time rival Eddie Edwards this Tuesday on the first Impact of 2021.
January 1 also marks free agency for former Impact Tag Team Champion Ethan Page, unless he has re-signed as well.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest Impact news and results.
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Reveals 2020 ‘Moment Of The Year’ & ‘Match Of The Year’ Winners
IMPACT Wrestling finished off the year with its second of two 2020 Year-End Awards specials on AXS TV and Twitch this Tuesday night, crowning the 2020 Moment of the Year and Match of the Year.
The first six awards were announced last week:
- Finishing Move of the Year: Magic Killer (Good Brothers)
- One to Watch in 2021: Chris Bey
- X-Division Star of the Year: Ace Austin
- Tag Team of the Year: The North
- Knockout of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo
- Wrestler of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo
And the final two awards were announced this week:
- Moment of the Year: Debuts & Returns at Slammiversary
- Match of the Year: Slammiversary 5-Way
The 2020 Moment of the Year was more like several moments taking place across one very eventful pay-per-view. I’m not exactly sure who gets the trophy on this one, but the award goes to the Motor City Machine Guns, EC3 and Eric Young returning, and The Good Brothers and Heath debuting at Slammiversary.
The 2020 Match of the Year comes from that very same pay-per-view, but is very well-deserved. The Slammiversary five-way elimination match crowned a new IMPACT World Champion while seamlessly navigating the chaotic waters of EY’s new ruthless character, Rich Swann’s injury, and Trey Miguel’s unhealthy obsession with hurting Ace Austin that ultimately cost him the world title.
Join us next Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET as IMPACT Wrestling returns to their normal format on the road to Hard To Kill.
