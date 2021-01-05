Tommy Dreamer Says There Were Plans For Ace Austin To Win Impact World Title Twice

Former X-Division Champion Ace Austin recently appeared on Tommy Dreamer House of Hardcore podcast. During the interview, the two discussed how Impact had plans to put the World Championship on Austin two different times.

Dreamer explained that Austin was on track to win the World Title last year after winning the number one contender’s tournament while Tessa Blanchard was away. However, Trey returning from his concussion changed those plans.

“You have twice come so so close to becoming the champ. The first time was ‘he’s not ready.’ The second time it was when Trey got hurt, he got a concussion. We filmed two different finishes with you and Wentz. I told Wentz, from that performance, we got a singles star in Wentz. We were about to pull the trigger on making you the champ and had already put you with Fulton. It was all contingent on Trey being able to come back from his concussion. Trey coming back kind of screwed you from being champ,”

Austin would go on to be inserted in the five-way World Title main event at Slammiversary alongside Trey, Eddie Edwards, and eventually the returning Rich Swann and Eric Young.

Austin and Dreamer went on to discuss that Blanchard is considered the youngest World Champion at 24 years and 170 days old. Austin still has time to break the record as he turns 24 at the end February.

You can check out their conversation in the video below.