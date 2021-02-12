Toni Storm Believes There Will Be A WWE Evolution II

Toni Storm has revealed she believes that there will be another WWE Evolution event at some point in the future.

Ever since the show happened back in 2018, fans have been hoping to see another event take place, but it is yet to happen. During an interview with Inside The Ropes and SPORF, Storm made it clear she thinks there will be another.

“I would love it, and I think there will be [another one],” said Storm. “It’s important that we keep the momentum going for this women’s revolution. It’s really important to me. It’s the best thing to ever happen to my career. So I’m sure, in the future, there will be another one. No doubt.”

Storm was in action at the original WWE Evolution event where she competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic Finals against Io Shirai. Storm was able to pick up the victory that night in a win she claims put her on the map.

“That was probably the most emotional day that I had ever had in my entire career,” recalled Storm. “I think it really put me on the map that night and, ever since, things have been just smooth sailing. That was the momentum that I needed to get myself to where I am now. It’s cool going in to TakeOver knowing that I know exactly how to beat Io and I know everything about it. It fills me with confidence. It’s good.”

Storm and Shirai will collide again this Sunday at WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, along with Mercedes Martinez in a triple threat match for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.