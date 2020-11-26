Toni Storm Turns Heel & Joins Candice LeRae’s WarGames Team

Toni Storm shocked the NXT Universe this week when she turned heel, attacking Ember Moon as she aligned with Candice LeRae.

Ember Moon competed against Candice in singles action, but after the match, she was attacked by LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez. This led to Toni Storm heading out to seemingly help Ember, only to attack her as well, sending her crashing into the steel stairs and joining the rest of the heels to beat her down.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1331770036407705600?s=20

Later on in the night, it was revealed that Toni Storm will be joining Candice’s WarGames team at the upcoming PPV, continuing her heel turn.