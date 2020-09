All Elite Wrestling wraps up September with a brand new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. Announced for the show so far:

AEW World Tag Team Title Match: FTR (c) vs. SCU

Eddie Kingston picks Jon Moxley’s opponent

Cody responds to Brodie Lee’s challenge

Britt Baker returns to in-ring action

Orange Cassidy vs. Preston “10” Vance

Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin

Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy

Join us for live coverage tonight at 8PM ET.