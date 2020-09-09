Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite promises to be a must-see show with the company stacking the card from top to bottom.

In what will be the post-AEW All Out show for the company, all of the fallout from Saturday’s PPV will be felt and the company has announced plenty of exciting segments ahead of bell time.

– Matt Hardy speaks

After the incredibly dangerous spot that took place during his match with Sammy Guevara that resulted in him being knocked out and the bout briefly being stopped, Matt Hardy will speak out for the first time tonight.

– We’ll hear from Jon Moxley

The AEW World Champion will be around tonight as well! Jon Moxley defended his title against MJF on Saturday but he had to cheat in order to do so, and with Lance Archer now awaiting him, Moxley has targets on his back. The champion is set to appear tonight and will have a live microphone to address his current situation.

– Lance Archer talks

It’s set to be a busy night on the promo front because the Murderhawk Monster, Lance Archer will also be talking tonight after winning the Casino Battle Royale to become the number one contender to the AEW World Title.

– TNT Championship match

There is also a massive TNT Championship match set for tonight’s show as well as Brodie Lee defends his title against Dustin Rhodes after the Natural earned the pinfall victory in Saturday’s eight-man tag team bout.

– Kip Sabian reveals his best man

Kip Sabian recently revealed he and Penelope Ford are going to have their wedding take place on an episode of AEW Dynamite. However, first comes the bachelor party and therefore he needs a best man, who is going to be revealed this evening.

As well as all of that, there is likely going to be the continuation of The Elite’s fallout after Hangman Page and Kenny Omega dropped the AEW Tag Team Titles. Plus, the following matches have all been announced: