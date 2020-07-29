Tonight’s WWE NXT Lineup: Ladder Match Qualifier, Gargano vs Strong, Io Shirai In Action & More

Officially announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network is…

— Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher in a triple threat match, with the winner earning a spot in the North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX

— NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai & Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai & Candice LeRae

— Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong

— Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart

— NXT Tag Team Champions Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel in action!

— Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jake Atlas

— Plus, NXT Champion Keith Lee responds to Karrion Kross’ recent attack against his long-time friend and rival Dominik Dijakovic, as TakeOver XXX looms!

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT tonight at 8:00 PM ET.