Tonight, WWE will air this week’s edition of WWE Raw from The Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Two big matches have been announced for the show, including Paige vs Sasha Banks, and The Bar will defend the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles against The Shield’s Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. The race to the Cruiserweight Title continues as Cedric Alexander vs Tony Nese vs Mustafa Ali vs Drew Gulak will face off in a Fatal Four Way match, with the winner advancing to face Rich Swann.

WWE.com is also hyping the following story line points for tonight's show.

Rollins & Ambrose aim to become two-time Raw Tag Team Champions

Cruiserweights collide in pursuit of championship glory

Will Roman Reigns get payback against Samoa Joe?

Sasha Banks battles Paige one-on-one

How will Kane and Braun Strowman settle the score?

“After Absolution used a divide-and-conquer strategy this past Monday night to lay out Bayley and Mickie James in the locker room area, Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville targeted Sasha Banks in a brutal three-on-one assault in the ring after the four-time Raw Women’s Champion refused to join their ranks.

Monday night on Raw, The Boss has an opportunity for retribution when she faces Paige, the nefarious mastermind behind Absolution, in singles action. The news broke earlier today via WWE’s official Twitter account.

With the rest of Absolution undoubtedly lurking at ringside, can Sasha humble the raven-haired renegade?”