Tonight’s WWE Raw Preview: The Final Raw Of 2020, WWE Royal Rumble Build

Tonight’s WWE Raw will be the final show of the year for the red brand, which will see the build to the WWE Royal Rumble continue.

Despite this being the final show of the year, no actual matches have been confirmed heading into the show. However, the storyline between Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will certainly continue, as “sinister plans” have been teased for Orton, after he set fire to The Fiend at WWE TLC.

The storyline between the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will also continue, as the champions look to continue dominating the tag team division.

Plus, the build towards the WWE Royal Rumble will continue. So far, only Daniel Bryan has been confirmed for either of two Royal Rumble matches, therefore, there will likely be more names confirmed heading into the annual event.