Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown is set to be another major one with several big segments already being confirmed ahead of time.

The blue brand will once again be back in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center as the build towards WWE Clash Of Champions continues. Here is what is confirmed for the show already:

– Intercontinental Championship Match

Jeff Hardy will be in singles action tonight as he defends his Intercontinental Championship against the former champion, AJ Styles. Despite the fact that Sami Zayn has returned with what he believes to be the true title, it is Hardy who will be competing.

– Bayley addresses her actions

Last week the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bayley, stunned the WWE Universe by turning on her tag team partner, Sasha Banks, attacking her and injuring her. It has been confirmed that this week Bayley will be appearing to address her actions and explain her decision.

– A new Firefly Fun House character appears

Bray Wyatt will also be back this week on the show and he will be returning via the FIrefly Fun House. But it won’t be an ordinary episode of the Fun House as Wyatt has promised a brand new character will be appearing with him.