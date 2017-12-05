ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

Tonight, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live will be airing from The Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, CA.

Prior to tonight’s Smackdown tapings, WWE will be taping this year’s Tribute to the Troops special, which will feature stars from both Smackdown and Raw.

Matches for WWE Smackdown tonight include Bobby Roode vs Baron Corbin and Charlotte Flair vs Tamina in non-title matches, along with Aiden English and Rusev vs The New Day.

As always, ProWrestling.com will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Smackdown beginning tonight at 8pm EST so be sure to join us then!

Additionally, WWE.com is hyping the following story line points for tonight:

Will Sami Zayn face any consequences for his actions last week?

Bobby Roode to battle Baron Corbin ahead of WWE Clash of Champions

Charlotte Flair to take on Tamina

What will reign supreme: The Power of Positivity or Rusev Day?

The Bludgeon Brothers’ reign of terror continues

“Last Tuesday, Sami Zayn was barred from ringside by Shane McMahon for the main event battle between his best friend Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Zayn, in direct defiance of the SmackDown LIVE Commissioner, waited until the match left ringside to interfere, clobbering The Viper with a steel chair and helping KO win.

With the intense scrutiny he and Owens have faced over the last few months, one would think that this deed will not go unpunished, though Zayn could make the argument that he technically didn’t break any of Shane’s rules since his interference did not occur at ringside. What consequences await Zayn this week on SmackDown LIVE?”