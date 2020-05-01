Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Preview: Money In The Bank Qualifiers, Forgotten Sons In Action, More

Tonight will see the latest episode of WWE SmackDown as the blue brand continues to push towards the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank PPV.

This episode will see two more qualifying matches take place as Dolph Ziggler battles Otis for a spot in the match, while Carmella will go one on one with Mandy Rose to determine the final spot of the women’s ladder match.

Two men who have already qualified for the match this year are Daniel Bryan and King Corbin and they will also be in singles action.

Also, after attacking the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions last week, The Forgotten Sons will be in action as they face The New Day in what will be a non-title match.