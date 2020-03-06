Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Preview: Tag Team Gauntlet Match, nWo Appear, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be the go-home show for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber and has a stacked card to build the anticipation.

The Firefly Fun House will be returning tonight on WWE SmackDown as Bray Wyatt addresses John Cena following their WWE WrestleMania 36 match announcement.

As well as that there will be plenty of tag team action on the show as Bayley and Sasha Banks will be teaming up to take on Lacey Evans and Naomi in the women’s division. On the male side of things, all six teams who will be inside the Elimination Chamber will be competing in a gauntlet match. The winning team will get to enter the Chamber last on Sunday.

2020 WWE Hall Of Famers, nWo will also be appearing on the show tonight as they appear on A Moment Of Bliss.