Darby Allin has been hanging out with Tony Hawk again.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Allin uploaded a video on social media today featuring the skateboarding G.O.A.T. dropping into a halfpipe and performing a trick while wearing the TNT Championship belt.

The All Elite Wrestling star is an avid skateboarder and has incorporated that into his wrestling gimmick. On more than one occasion he’s even glued thumbtacks to the bottom of a board in order to use it as a weapon — something you probably can’t get away with at most skate competitions.

This is not the first time that the two have met up. In 2020, Tony Hawk posted on his Instagram account that he had seen Allin perform a skateboarding trick. Allin later noted in an interview that he had tried for hours and failed to hit the move, but finally nailed it as soon as the legend showed up.

Now, who do we need to talk to about getting Darby Allin as downloadable content in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster?