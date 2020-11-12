All Elite Wrestling delivered big this Wednesday night in the wake of a well-received and action packed Full Gear pay-per-view.

From the bloody Bunkhouse match, to the debut of harbinger Jade Cargill teasing the arrival of NBA legend SHAQ, and of course the shocking return of PAC – there was a ton of news coming out of a white hot episode of Dynamite, and AEW President Tony Khan claims he’s not done yet.

“Thank you everyone who watched AEW Dynamite last night,” Khan tweeted. “A shift in wrestling’s balance of power has begun & the winners will be the wrestling fans. PAC’s returned after 8 months & I have aces up the sleeve in the weeks ahead. You won’t get them all at once but you’ll get them all”.

Announced for the next episode of Dynamite on 11/18 is a non-title match between The Young Bucks and Top Flight, PAC’s return to the ring against The Blade, Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy, and TNT Champion Darby Allin teaming up with Cody Rhodes against FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.