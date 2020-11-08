Tony Khan Admits He Understands Criticism Of AEW’s Women’s Division

During the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum, AEW President, Tony Khan spoke about the women’s division and the criticism its received.

While AEW has been heavily praised for most things so far, its women’s division has come under fire for a lack of build and storyline. This was a complaint heading into AEW’s Full Gear with the Women’s Title match having a lack of storyline heading in.

Tony started out by discussing the women who competed on the show, admitting that both Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida are great talents who frequently defend their titles.

“Serena Deeb, who is a full-time AEW wrestler and a really important part of our roster, is the NWA Women’s World Champion. So, I mean, there was definitely a relationship and there’s definitely a good chance you’re going to see the NWA title defended here but the AEW Women’s title is still our top priority. We have a great Women’s Champion in Hikaru Shida. She’s defended the title against many top contenders and I think there’s still some good matches in front of her. But I thought the match she had tonight was excellent.”

However, he did then admit he understands what people have been saying about the division so far. Tony stated that the story that has taken place on AEW Dark is something that should have been done on AEW Dynamite, which was a mistake he reflected on honestly.