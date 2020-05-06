Tony Khan & AEW Roster Tested For COVID-19 Ahead Of Tonight’s Live Dynamite

For the first time in several weeks, AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live from Jacksonville, FL as regulations in the state have begun to loosen in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AEW President Tony Khan noted on Twitter that not only himself, but every wrestler and staff member in the building for tonight’s show has been tested for the Coronavirus.

Khan tweeted, “AEW Dynamite is live tonight on TNT at 8pm ET/7CT! I’ve tested negative for COVID as have all wrestlers & staff here, we’re taking best precautions possible & it’ll be a great show with the debut of Matt Hardy teaming w/ Kenny Omega v. Jericho & Guevara, + Jon Moxley v. Kazarian!”