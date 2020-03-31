Tony Khan Announces 4 Matches, Big Reveal For Tonight’s AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced the following matches for tonight’s edition of AEW DARK, airing on YouTube at 7PM ET:

Shawn Spears vs. Shawn Dean

Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Sells

Darby Allin vs. Preston Vance

Jon Moxley vs. Faboo Andre

In addition to the above four matches, Cody Rhodes and Tony Schiavone will be providing commentary for the evening. They’ll also be revealing the first four names in the upcoming TNT Championship tournament!