Tony Khan Announces Change To AEW Dynamite Tag Team Match
Tony Khan has booked Matt Hardy and Marq Quen vs. Hangman Adam Page and John Silver for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads.
Khan tweeted on Tuesday that he’s making a change to an advertised match after talking to a friend. AEW then posted a video with Matt Hardy explaining that he wants to face Hangman Page this Wednesday.
I just had a long talk with a good friend & I’m going to make a significant change to one of the matches for #AEWDynamite tomorrow night Live on @tntdrama! An announcement will be coming soon. Thank you very much to you great fans who support @AEW & all pro wrestling & wrestlers!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 2, 2021
Matt Hardy doesn’t want to wait for #AEWRevolution on PPV this Sunday, March 7 to fight @theAdamPage, so he’s asked @TonyKhan for a match with Hangman TOMORROW! Tony’s booked a huge tag match for #AEWDynamite tomorrow night at 8/7c on TNT, Hardy/@Marq_Quen v. Hangman/John Silver! pic.twitter.com/ou6Ji0Nq5R
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2021
Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2 were originally advertised to take on Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, and 5 in a ten-man tag team match.
It appears Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page in a “Big Money” match is still scheduled Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.
Below is the updated lineup for Wednesday:
- Paul Wight appears
- Chris Jericho & MJF hold a Revolution press conference
- Hangman Page & John Silver vs. Matt Hardy & Marq Quen
- Preston “10” Vance vs. Max Caster in a Revolution Ladder match qualifier
- FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express
- Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami in the Eliminator tournament finals
- Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill
AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Set For This Week’s Dynamite
The final match of the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament has been determined.
Nyla Rose defeated Thunder Rosa on Monday’s exclusive YouTube stream to advance. Rose is now the US finalist and will take on Japanese finalist Ryo Mizunami on Wednesday’s Dynamite.
The winner of Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami will go on to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship this Sunday at AEW Revolution.
It's official! This Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDynamite – It's @NylaRoseBeast vs. @mizunami0324.
The winner will go on to face @shidahikaru for the AEW Women's World Championship this Sunday at #AEWRevolution!
Get your tickets for Dynamite NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/BljwkUdQDY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2021
Monday’s stream also saw non-tournament matches as Madi Wrenkowski beat Leva Bates and Leyla Hirsch defeated Miranda Alize.
Below is the updated lineup for Dynamite: The Crossroads.
- Paul Wight appears
- Chris Jericho & MJF hold a Revolution press conference
- Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno & 5 vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party & TH2
- Preston “10” Vance vs. Max Caster in a Revolution Ladder match qualifier
- FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express
- Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami in the Eliminator tournament finals
- Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill
AEW Women’s Tournament Matches Added To YouTube, Tony Khan On Streaming Issues
AEW had some streaming issues for its Women’s Tournament and Tony Khan took to social media to comment on that.
International fans were not able to view the eliminator matches on Sunday, and because of that Tony Khan decided to put them all on YouTube for free, allowing everyone to see them.
The matches include:
- Thunder Rosa vs. Riho
- Yuka Sakazaki vs. Ryo Mizunami
As well as those tournament matches, there was also the following six-woman bout that featured Hikaru Shida, Mei Suruga, Rin Kadokura, Emi Sakura, Veny, and Maki Itoh.
https://t.co/Ko5nMWo1dK
Here’s a YouTube link for the Women’s World Title Eliminator matches also streaming tonight domestically on @BleacherReport. International fans I’m sorry for the confusion. We had several meetings re: this Sunday Special, BR had promised to stream overseas
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 1, 2021
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Results: Riho vs Thunder Rosa, Japan Finals
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator
February 28, 2021
* * *
Mei Suruga & Rin Kadokura & Hikaru Shida def. Maki Itoh & Veny & Emi Sakura
The heels attacked en masse before the bell and isolated Shida, putting the boots to her. Itoh delivered mounted punches and a headbutt, but ran right into a single-leg dropkick from the AEW champ. Kadokura took a backbreaker from Veny, but came back with a dropkick and locked in a backbend headlock. Sakura broke up the hold, and the heels swarmed her and Suruga, spending the next few minutes working her over with quick tags. She would eventually counter Road to Valhalla from Sakura. Shida got the hot tag and cleaned house. Her and Sakura traded tilt-a-whirl backbreakers, then traded about a dozen forearms each. Sakura hit a spinning neckbreaker and a crossbody in the corner, but Shida caught her with a kick. They did the spot where everyone ran in one at a time, taking each other out with superkicks. In the chaos, Veny lept off the top rope and crashed through Shida out on the floor. Veny and Sakura both hit moves from the top rope into a headbutt from Itoh. Veny with a big sitdown powerbomb for two-and-a-half. Things broke down into a six-way brawl. Shida hit the Falcon Arrow on Veny, but they kicked out at 2.99. She delivered a running knee, and this time it was enough.
The heels attacked after the match, but Shida fought them off and sent them out to the floor one at a time. Sakura took a few shots at Maki Itoh just to work out some frustration on the way out.
Japan Bracket Finals
Ryo Mizunami def. Yuka Sakazaki
Mizunami dominated the early going using her strength advantage, mostly working holds as Sakazaki tried and failed to chip her down to size. Yuka finally took her down with a series of pinning combinations, but was quickly tossed into the corner and chopped a half dozen times. Yuka rolled into a surprise Calf Crusher but let up in the ropes and hit a sliding lariat. Mizunami caught her with a backdrop suplex and a slingshot German suplex before slapping on an Acaconda Vice. Yuka flailed around trying to get free, before reversing the hold into a front-mounted triangle choke. Mizunami fades, but powers her back up into a big powerbomb to break it up. Yuka hit her with rapid fire forearms and a running knee for two. Springboard frog splash gets two. They traded forearms and Yuka nearly got it with a running hurricanrana into a pin attempt. Mizunami hit a big spear, followed by a second spear and a Fisherman’s Driver to get the win.
U.S. Bracket Semifinals
Thunder Rosa def. Riho
Riho snapped off arm drags and a quick dropkick out of the gate. Thunder Rosa fired back with German suplexes and a lariat, hammering away with rights and lefts on the mat. She locked in a nasty submission wrenching her opponent’s neck backwards. Riho broke the hold and hit a neckbreaker and a Tiger feint kick for two. Rosa caught her with a boot in the corner and slapped on a Dragon Sleeper, but Riho reversed with backbend bridge for two. Riho rolled into a double foot stomp and came off the top rope with a crossbody splash for a nearfall. Rosa backed her into the corner and took a breath before delivering a running dropkick and lariat. Seated dropkick gets two. She tried for a helicopter spin but Riho snuck out and kneed her in the face. They battled on the top rope and Riho hung her up for a double foot stomp. Forearm trade. Riho hit a dropkick, Rosa came right back with a lariat. They traded pinning combinations and Rosa caught her!
