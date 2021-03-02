Tony Khan Announces Change To AEW Dynamite Tag Team Match

AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator

February 28, 2021



Mei Suruga & Rin Kadokura & Hikaru Shida def. Maki Itoh & Veny & Emi Sakura

The heels attacked en masse before the bell and isolated Shida, putting the boots to her. Itoh delivered mounted punches and a headbutt, but ran right into a single-leg dropkick from the AEW champ. Kadokura took a backbreaker from Veny, but came back with a dropkick and locked in a backbend headlock. Sakura broke up the hold, and the heels swarmed her and Suruga, spending the next few minutes working her over with quick tags. She would eventually counter Road to Valhalla from Sakura. Shida got the hot tag and cleaned house. Her and Sakura traded tilt-a-whirl backbreakers, then traded about a dozen forearms each. Sakura hit a spinning neckbreaker and a crossbody in the corner, but Shida caught her with a kick. They did the spot where everyone ran in one at a time, taking each other out with superkicks. In the chaos, Veny lept off the top rope and crashed through Shida out on the floor. Veny and Sakura both hit moves from the top rope into a headbutt from Itoh. Veny with a big sitdown powerbomb for two-and-a-half. Things broke down into a six-way brawl. Shida hit the Falcon Arrow on Veny, but they kicked out at 2.99. She delivered a running knee, and this time it was enough.

The heels attacked after the match, but Shida fought them off and sent them out to the floor one at a time. Sakura took a few shots at Maki Itoh just to work out some frustration on the way out.

Japan Bracket Finals

Ryo Mizunami def. Yuka Sakazaki

Mizunami dominated the early going using her strength advantage, mostly working holds as Sakazaki tried and failed to chip her down to size. Yuka finally took her down with a series of pinning combinations, but was quickly tossed into the corner and chopped a half dozen times. Yuka rolled into a surprise Calf Crusher but let up in the ropes and hit a sliding lariat. Mizunami caught her with a backdrop suplex and a slingshot German suplex before slapping on an Acaconda Vice. Yuka flailed around trying to get free, before reversing the hold into a front-mounted triangle choke. Mizunami fades, but powers her back up into a big powerbomb to break it up. Yuka hit her with rapid fire forearms and a running knee for two. Springboard frog splash gets two. They traded forearms and Yuka nearly got it with a running hurricanrana into a pin attempt. Mizunami hit a big spear, followed by a second spear and a Fisherman’s Driver to get the win.

U.S. Bracket Semifinals

Thunder Rosa def. Riho

Riho snapped off arm drags and a quick dropkick out of the gate. Thunder Rosa fired back with German suplexes and a lariat, hammering away with rights and lefts on the mat. She locked in a nasty submission wrenching her opponent’s neck backwards. Riho broke the hold and hit a neckbreaker and a Tiger feint kick for two. Rosa caught her with a boot in the corner and slapped on a Dragon Sleeper, but Riho reversed with backbend bridge for two. Riho rolled into a double foot stomp and came off the top rope with a crossbody splash for a nearfall. Rosa backed her into the corner and took a breath before delivering a running dropkick and lariat. Seated dropkick gets two. She tried for a helicopter spin but Riho snuck out and kneed her in the face. They battled on the top rope and Riho hung her up for a double foot stomp. Forearm trade. Riho hit a dropkick, Rosa came right back with a lariat. They traded pinning combinations and Rosa caught her!