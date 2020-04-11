Tony Khan Announces More Matches For AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

Tony Khan has announced new matches for this coming week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including Chuck Taylor vs. “Superbad” Kip Sabian, and Dr. Britt Baker in action after suffering a loss in an excellent bout with Hikaru Shida this past week.

The TNT Championship tournament rolls on, and “Boom Boom” Colt Cabana will have his hands full as he prepares to step into the ring with the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.

As previously announced for the show, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho will be on commentary, and Jim Ross returns to call the main event, No Holds Barred AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Jake Hager.