Tony Khan Apologizes To Fans For AEW Dynamite Streaming Problem

AEW Dynamite Results

January 27, 2021

Jacksonville, FL

— Eddie Kingston def. Lance Archer. A good, stiff fight between two mean guys beating the hell out of each other until The Butcher & The Blade dragged a knocked out Jake Roberts to the ramp. The Bunny handed Kingston a pair of brass knuckles, which he used to hit a spinning back fist to win.

— Jon Moxley appeared in a vignette promoting next week’s six-man tag team main event. I’d rather you just watch it than have to try and recap one of the best promo guys in the business:

.@JonMoxley understands the circumstances involved.

But, at Beach Break next Wednesday – a fight is still a fight.

WATCH #AEWDynamite Wednesdays at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/Rbb789zknA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021

— Sting and Darby Allin were shown hanging out in an abandoned building. Sting talked about being called a “hoodlum” and turned it over to a real hoodlum in Allin, who threw his skateboard threw a window. Sting admitted that maybe he is a hoodlum, breaking several windows with his baseball bat. It is “showtime” at AEW Revolution.

— Chris Jericho & MJF def. The Varsity Blonds. This was a good showcase for Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, who got in a ton of offense. Both Jericho and MJF sold their asses off for them.

— Cody Rhodes came out for an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone. He got right down to it and said the original “pitch” was him and his wife Brandi taking on SHAQ and Jade Cargill at AEW Revolution. Clearly that’s not going to happen because he’s going to be a daddy. Arn Anderson told a story about the night Dusty Rhodes tore the house down and jumped on a jet to make it home in time to see the birth of his baby boy. The crowd chanted for Dusty and Cody got a bit choked up in the moment. Arn said that SHAQ is a major name and wrestling him is a major opportunity for him and for AEW. He knows that Brandi can’t be in that match as planned, but he wants Cody to consider someone else… Red Velvet made her way out with a ton of confidence and in no uncertain terms told Cody that she was going to “stir her bitch ass up”.

— Hangman Page def. Ryan Nemeth. Matt Hardy came out to watch the match. Afterwards Hardy explained he was there because he thinks Hangman is a nice guy, but he seems lost. Looks like another group is trying to recruit Hangman…

— Jungle Boy def. Dax Harwood. A great television match that went 15 minutes, if not longer. I really like Jungle Boy getting a strong singles win over a guy who, because he’s purely a tag team specialist, it really doesn’t matter if he loses in this setting. Wheeler attacked him and Luchasaurus after the match. They handcuffed Luchasaurus to the ropes and cut the horns off his mask! Marko Stunt ran out with SCU to chase them off.

— Team Taz beat the hell out of some people selling Sting merch. Ricky Starks destroyed the table by yeeting a man through it like he weighed nothing.

— Dr. Britt Baker DMD def. Shanna. Baker was great here and looked right into the camera before she applied the Lockjaw. Distraction finish thanks to an assist from Reba. Thunder Rosa ran out and chased them off after the match.

— While the date has not yet been confirmed, Riho will make her return soon wrestling Serena Deeb in the first round of the 16-woman eliminator. Looking for confirmation, but I believe one side will be the U.S. bracket and the other side the Japan bracket.

— The Good Brothers & The Young Bucks def. The Dark Order in an 8-man tag team match. The Bucks got the win after a crazy brawl with the Meltzer Driver.

— The Bucks announced that they have been added to the tag team battle royale next week, and if they win they get to hand pick their next challengers. They teased that it would be the Good Brothers and both teamed threw up the “too sweet”. Rey Fenix and Jon Moxley ran out and cleaned house. Fenix took out the Bucks with a springboard double dropkick. Kenny Omega ran out to take a Paradigm Shift from Moxley to end the show.