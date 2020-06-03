Tony Khan Bans Linda Hogan From AEW Events After Racist Remarks, Hulk Hogan Also Banned

The Hogans have been banned from AEW.

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan shut down any possibility of Linda Hogan, the ex-wife of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, attending future shows after she made perceivably racist comments on social media this afternoon.

“Watching the looting,” Hogan said on Twitter. “It’s all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized.”

Tony Khan swiftly responded by informing Linda that she is no longer welcome at future All Elite Wrestling events, adding that her “husband” Hulk Hogan has also been banned. The two were divorced in 2009, but you get the point.

The boss’ comments were not without their own online criticism, however.

Many fans responded asking Khan why AEW has not addressed former world champion Chris Jericho publicly supporting the “All Lives Matter” phrase in response to “Black Lives Matter” comments on his Instagram.