Tony Khan Claims Women Are Going To Headline AEW Dynamite “Very Soon”

It’s always a shame to see one of the truly great tag teams split up, and The North were exactly that. “Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander had nothing but wonderful things to say about his former tag partner, however, taking to Twitter after “All Ego” Ethan Page’s surprise debut at AEW Revolution.

“He’s been as elite as they come for his whole career,” Alexander tweeted. “If you doubt it, he’ll make you regret it. Going to grab my popcorn and watch all those glass ceilings get smashed.”

Alexander and Page dominated the tag team division in IMPACT Wrestling over the last two years, racking up the longest IMPACT World Tag Team Championship reign in the promotion’s history. Page’s contract expired at the end of 2020, and it was heavily reported that there was serious interest from several major companies.

Alexander himself wasted little time following Page’s exit, quickly establishing himself as a singles star in IMPACT. At No Surrender he won a Triple Threat Revolver to earn an X-Division Championship opportunity, ultimately coming up short just a few days later in a heavily praised match with champion TJP.