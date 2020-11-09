During the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum, Tony Khan discussed the possibility of Shane Helms and Gangrel appearing again in the future.

Both Helms and Gangrel made cameo appearances during the Elite Deletion match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara, which were well received by fans. However, Tony Khan admitted that neither men are booked for anything in the future, but he is open to the idea of them coming back.

“To be honest, I don’t have either of them booked on anything in the next loop or in the immediate future,” Khan said. “But I’m also really open to both of them coming back.”

The AEW President went on to reveal he was at the Hardy Compound to help shoot the match, and he stated that he enjoyed spending time with both men.