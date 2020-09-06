Tony Khan Comments On Matt Hardy Continuing To Wrestle & The Final Scaffold Spot

In the post-show media call, AEW’s President, Tony Khan gave full comments on the scary situation regarding Matt Hardy during All Out.

Matt Hardy landed with his head smashing off the concrete floor after taking a bump with him and Sammy Guevara crashing through the table. However, Matt missed the table and took a really tough bump and it was clear immediately he wasn’t in a fit state to compete.

The match did stop after that point with Aubrey Edwards actually calling it off. However, after Matt Hardy was checked on by Dr. Sampson it continued, although it was very clear that he wasn’t 100%. During the media call, Tony Khan assured everyone he had been fully cleared to compete by Dr. Sampson before the match was allowed to carry on.

“Yes, there was time. There was actually it was a good amount of time just then. So, yeah, there was,” Tony began. “The doctor did clear him. Matt did not pressure him and Dr. Sampson would not be pressured into clearing anybody. He’s pulled people from our shows without hesitation, whether it’s been over something with a blood test or with an injury. He’s really strict about that stuff and that’s why when people have had injuries that he didn’t feel comfortable about, people do in physicality or wrestling with, we never put those people out there. So I never would have gone against the doctor’s decision and most importantly, Matt would not have been able to overrule the doctor’s decision and not with the doctor himself or with me. So that is what happened. The doctor cleared him, which is the first and foremost important thing. Matt also did want to continue, but the doctor cleared him. So at that point when the doctor cleared him to continue, Matt clearly wanted to continue. That’s why we continued.”

Tony was also asked about the spot which finished the match with Matt having to climb some scaffolding, which he admitted he was concerned about.