Tony Khan Confirms 9/2 AEW Dynamite Status Following NBA Playoff Shakeup

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has provided an update on the September 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, which will be the go-home show before ALL OUT and the promotion’s return to their regular Wednesday night timeslot.

The boss confirms that TNT will not be changing their spot next week, which became a concern due to the unexpected shakeup of the NBA Playoff’s effecting the network’s schedule.

The Playoffs were put on hold this week after the Milwaukee Bucks chose not to compete, in solidarity with racial justice issues and the recent incidents in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Orlando Magic, followed suit, leading the NBA to postpone all Playoff games until a resolution could be made. The season will resume, following a meeting between the players and league owners on Friday.