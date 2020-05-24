Tony Khan Confirms AEW Signed Brian Cage While He Was Injured; “I Really Believed In Him”

AEW President Tony Khan revealed more details behind the signing of Brian Cage, speaking to members of the media late Saturday night following the company’s annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The former Impact Wrestling World Champion debuted in the show’s opening match, winning the first ever Casino Ladder Match to earn a future world title opportunity.

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW World Championship has already been confirmed for AEW Fyter Fest, their next major event, although a specific date and location won’t be announced until Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

During the media scrum, Khan confirmed rumors that Cage actually signed with the company back in January, despite the super-heavyweight “Machine” announcing a torn biceps injury that same month.

This is particularly interesting, as it means that AEW knowingly signed Brian Cage while injured, even though the injury occurred in a competitor’s ring. They have also been paying him throughout the entirety of his rehabilitation process.

“Brian signed, and he was injured when he signed. I heard people were like, ‘That’s crazy you would pay this guy good money, and this whole time he’s hurt and he didn’t get hurt in your company.’ I really like Brian and I really believed in him.” “I had this plan for Brian, and I wanted to do this with him and Taz all along. There was a method to it, and he wasn’t going to be ready to go until around Double or Nothing. I kinda always knew he’d show up here. He was expected to be cleared in May, so we signed him and he rehabbed, and got ready. He had no idea what he was coming in to do. I totally kayfabed him [laughs].” “He’s great, I really, really believe in him. Strapped a rocket to him, you could say. It’s going to be Mox vs. Cage at Fyter Fest, and I think it’s going to be awesome.”

