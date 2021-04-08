AEW
Tony Khan Discusses Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions Appearance
AEW President has given his thoughts on Chris Jericho’s upcoming WWE appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.
The wrestling world was shocked last week when it was revealed that the AEW star will be Steve Austin’s next guest on the Broken Skull Sessions interview show, marking a first-ever WWE and AEW crossover.
Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this week, where he gave his thoughts on allowing Jericho to appear on Peacock under the WWE umbrella.
“What happened was, I had never even considered this would be a possibility. When I heard from Chris that this was something that they wanted to do, I had to think about it for a minute. He and Steve had talked and Steve had asked Chris if he had an interest in doing [the show]. When Chris brought it up to me, at first I was taken aback because Chris doing something with Peacock, WWE’s partner is obviously going to give me pause. When he said it was Steve hosting, I didn’t have to think very hard. I feel Steve [is independent] even though he works with WWE and that’s a company we compete with. I trust Steve immensely and I trust Chris. They’re both friends of mine and I feel it’s going to be a good show. Chris told me I’m going to like it. It’s a good chance to promote AEW to different fans and Steve being the host had a lot to do with it. I’m not sure how it’s going to work out, but I’m excited about it and anytime Steve is involved, I think it’s great,” said Khan. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Chris Jericho’s episode of the show will air directly after WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two this weekend.
AEW
Mike Tyson & Chris Jericho Squash Their Beef, Inner Circle ‘Back In Black’ For Major Babyface Turn
Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson have buried the hatchet!
The “Baddest Man on the Planet” came to the aid of a battered Jericho this evening on AEW Dynamite, saving him from a five-on-one beatdown at the hands of The Pinnacle.
Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s new faction locked The Inner Circle in their dressing room backstage before dragging Jericho out to the ring and dropping him on his head with a spike piledriver.
Earlier in the night, The Inner Circle made a full babyface turn when Jericho ranted about MJF (aka “My Jerkoff Friend”) and his new friends. In an instantly classic Y2J promo he called Tully Blanchard a “third rate” Horseman, claimed that fans didn’t know FTR’s new names, and mocked Shawn Spears’ ridiculous haircut.
Tyson was advertised for this week’s AEW Dynamite ahead of time, but nobody expected “Iron Mike” to squad up with Jericho. The last time we saw him in an AEW ring he was brawling with the entire Inner Circle, so their reconciliation here was a bit of a surprise.
As previously reported, The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will go to war in the first ever Blood & Guts match on the April 5 edition of AEW Dynamite.
AEW
First Ever Blood & Guts Match Announced For 5/5 AEW Dynamite
We are finally going to see a Blood & Guts match in AEW.
It was officially announced tonight on a wild episode of AEW Dynamite that Chris Jericho will lead The Inner Circle into battle against Maxwell Jacob Friedman and The Pinnacle on May 5. The two factions will compete in All Elite Wrestling’s first ever Blood & Guts match.
The Pinnacle was created after MJF and Wardlow seceded from The Inner Circle last month, aligning themselves instead with Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Shawn Spears and the legendary Tully Blanchard. This led to a bloody brawl between the two factions last week on Dynamite.
Blood & Guts is All Elite Wrestling’s version of a classic WarGames match. Unlike the modern WWE NXT version, the extra large steel cage will have a roof and once each competitor has entered the match, victory can only be obtained by submission.
The original Blood & Guts match was supposed to take place on a special episode of AEW Dynamite on March 25, 2020 with The Inner Circle battling The Elite and Broken Matt Hardy. It was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FIRST TIME EVER!! May 5th @dailysplace it's a #BloodAndGuts Match between #InnerCircle & #Pinnacle!
See what else #AEWDynamite has in store tonight – Tune in now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7AMeZ3T7Em
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2021
AEW
4/7 AEW Dynamite Results: Moxley & The Young Bucks Battle Bullet Club, Mike Tyson Returns!
It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite! Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Coverage begins at 8/7C.
(refresh the page throughout the night for continued coverage…)
MAX CASTER vs. HANGMAN ADAM PAGE
Page goes right after Caster with a big boot and then starts to stomp away. He gets Caster out of the ring before shoving him out of the ring and delivering a cross body to the outside. Both men get up and Caster goes after Page before Page racks him on the barricade and clotheslines him off. Back in the ring, We get some back and forth before Page tries to hit the dead eye on the ring apron. Caster gets out and Page tries to go to the top to nail a move, but Caster knocks him off into the ring. Caster goes up himself to try to hit a flying clothesline, but Hangman stops him in his tracks with a HUGE clothesline.
Page sets up for the Dead Eye again, but Bowens slides Caster a boom box which distracts the referee. Hangman hits a splash onto Bowens before spring boarding back into hit the Buckshot Lariat to pick up the victory.
Winner: Hangman Adam Page
IN RING SEGMENT
Tony Schiavone welcomes DEATH TRIANGLE! The Lucha Bros and Pac come out and Schiavone says that that they will receive their tag team championship shot against the Young Bucks next week! Before they can say anything, out comes The Best Friends, who say they remember what happened last year when Death Triangle attacked them.
Pac gets on the mic and he says he knows what is going on…they want a shot at the next AEW World Tag Team Champions. But hey says that they aren’t worthy. Trent says that they just want to let them know that the boys are back in town.
Damian Priest Believes Bad Bunny Will Surprise People At WWE WrestleMania 37
Bayley Reveals She Pitched Ideas For WWE WrestleMania 37
Tony Khan Discusses Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions Appearance
Kurt Angle Reveals Who Pitched The Milk Truck Idea
Triple H Comments On The Future Of WALTER: “The Door’s Open For Him”
15 Names You May Not Have Realized Are Actually Former TNA/Impact Wrestling Champions
WWE Raw Results (4/5): WrestleMania Go-Home Show, Lashley & McIntyre In Action
WWE SmackDown Results (3/26): Several WWE WrestleMania 37 Announcements, Rollins vs. Nakamura, More!
Nick Aldis Discusses First Working With Kamille & Thunder Rosa Working For AEW
ROH 19th Anniversary PPV Results: Every Title On The Line, EC3 vs Jay Briscoe, New Champions Crowned!
Two AEW Stars Get A Shoutout In Chris Jericho ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Bonus Clip
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane Summons Fire One More Time
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Twin Magic, JBL Apologizes To Nobody, British Bulldog Honored, nWo 4 Life
4/6 AEW Dark Quick Results & Video: Bear Country vs TH2, Sea Stars, JD Drake & More
4/5 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky Team Up, Matt Hardy, Hangman Page & More
Trending
-
Results14 hours ago
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One Results: New Champions Crowned!
-
AEW14 hours ago
4/7 AEW Dynamite Results: Moxley & The Young Bucks Battle Bullet Club, Mike Tyson Returns!
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
CM Punk Believes Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions Shows Vince McMahon Isn’t Afraid Of AEW
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Hall Of Fame 2020 Report: Bella Twins, William Shatner, JBL, The nWo, Jushin Thunder Liger & More
-
WWE22 hours ago
Becky Lynch Returning “In The Not Too Distant Future” Says WWE President, Ronda Rousey Update
-
AEW23 hours ago
Two AEW Stars Get A Shoutout In Chris Jericho ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Bonus Clip
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Announces 2021 Warrior Award Recipient, Updated Hall Of Fame Lineup For Tonight
-
AEW2 days ago
All Elite Wrestling Announces Mike Tyson’s Return To AEW Dynamite