Tony Khan Discusses New Medical Protocols Ahead Of AEW Full Gear

AEW President, Tony Khan recently spoke with PWInsider.com where he revealed additional medical protocols for AEW’s Full Gear.

The company has come under fire recently for a few medical issues. The first one came at AEW’s All Out, with Matt Hardy hitting his head on the concrete after a spear off a scissor lift. With Hardy legitimately being knocked out, there was a concern when the match was allowed to continue.

Then during a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Alex Reynolds was knocked out in the ring, but wasn’t attended to as he was left in the ring, unconscious for a lengthy period, being dragged out to the corner for a tag.AEW did get some criticism for both of those issues, but it appears Tony Khan is happy to address them to try to stop any further problems.